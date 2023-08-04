Hyderabad: Car crashes into motorcycles and car, driver flees

One person suffered injuries and three vehicles were damaged in the incident. The car driver went absconding after the incident.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:37 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A rashly driven car created ruckus after its driver lost control of the steering wheel and hit two motorcycles and a car at Banjara Hills road no. 12 on Thursday midnight.

One person suffered injuries and three vehicles were damaged in the incident. The car driver went absconding after the incident.

The Banjara Hills police are investigating. They are examining the footage from the surveillance cameras in the surroundings to identify and nab the driver.