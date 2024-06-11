Bank manager trapped by cyber fraudsters in Nagarkurnool

11 June 2024

Representational Image

Nagarkurnool: Cyber fraudsters allegedly looted Rs.1.56 lakh from a bank manager in the district after trapping him in their web. The incident came to light on Tuesday, after the bank manager lodged a complaint with the district police.

Cyber fraudsters downloaded the bank manager’s display photo from his whatsapp account and morphed it as a nude photo. They started blackmailing the bank manager and fearing consequences, he paid the cyber fraudsters Rs.1.56 lakh, according to reports.

Despite the bank manager paying the amount, the cyber fraudsters continued their harassment. They shared the bank manager’s morphed nude photo to 300 contacts in his contacts list, the reports said.

Unable to bear the humiliation, the bank manager lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police. The bank manager complained about harassment by cyber fraudsters and more details have to be ascertained, a cyber police official said.