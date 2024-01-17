Bank security guard fractures arms, legs after getting stuck in lift in Nizamabad town

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 January 2024, 05:42 PM

Nizamabad: An HDFC Bank security guard got stuck in Kotagalli shopping complex lift with his legs hanging outside the lift in Nizamabad Town on Wednesday.

According to reports, security guard Mahender Goud’s both the legs and arms suffered fractures in the incident. The incident happened when the security guard was trying to enter the lift and it started operating automatically and he fell down and his legs came out of the lift. Fortunately, the bank staff noticed the incident and immediately switched off the lift. The staff informed the police, who with the help of Fire Department personnel rescued the guard after an one hour operation.

The security guard was shifted to Nizamabad Government Hospital for treatment.