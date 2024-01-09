Oil tanker turns turtle, catches fire in Jagtial

The tanker, which was on its way towards Ragavapet of Mallapur mandal from Hyderabad overturned after one of its tyres came off near Venkatraopet around 5 am.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 January 2024, 01:23 PM

Jagtial: An oil tanker overturned and caught fire on the Jagtial-Nizamabad highway near Venkatraopet on the outskirts of Metpalli town early on Tuesday morning. The driver jumped out of the vehicle just in time.

Power supply in the area was also affected due to intensity of flames since electricity cables were passing above the spot.

Police rushed to the spot and stalled vehicle movement and alerted the fire service department. Two fire engines were deployed to control the flames.