BJP plans no confidence motion against Nizamabad Mayor

The BJP, which has 28 corporators in the corporation, is reportedly planning to move a no confidence motion against BRS Mayor D Neetu Kiran shortly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 05:57 PM

Nizamabad: With political equations changing in the district after the assembly polls, BJP corporators are gearing up to take control of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC). The BJP, which has 28 corporators in the corporation, is reportedly planning to move a no confidence motion against BRS Mayor D Neetu Kiran shortly.

Ever since Dhanpal Suryanarayana of BJP won the Nizamabad Urban seat, BJP corporators have started negotiating with the seven corporators, who were earlier with the BJP but joined the BRS during the last four years. They managed to bring back four of them and the remaining three are likely to return in next few days. Apart from this, the BJP is also trying to lure BRS corporators into their fold.

The BRS, despite finishing third in the corporation elections in 2020, with the support of its political ally All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and ex-officio members, retained the prestigious Nizamabad Municipal Corporation. An independent member, Marathi Jamuna, joined the BRS while two Congress members expressed their support to the ruling party.

In addition to BRS and AIMIM numbers, the combine also had the votes of ex-officio members in their favour. Six legislators, 3 MLAs and 3 MLCs, all from BRS, were ex-officio members. The then BRS Rajya Sabha MP D Srinivas, who fell out with BRS leadership, did not register himself to vote as an ex-officio member.

The BJP has been waiting for four years to get the Mayor post and now that it has got the opportunity, it is pulling strings to get the post. The BJP State leadership were of the opinion that if the party captures the Mayor post, it would help them in not only strengthening its position in the Nizamabad Urban constituency but also help in getting more number of votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

A series of no-confidence motions have been moved against municipal chairpersons in districts such as Warangal, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Nalgonda to gain control of local bodies in the last few days. In erstwhile Mahbubnagar district alone, no confidence motion was moved in municipalities like Jadcherla, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar and Kalwakurthy.

Even in Armoor Municipality in Nizamabad district, BRS chairperson Pandit Vinitha Pavan lost the no-confidence motion and now both BRS and the BJP are once again trying to capture the post. A no confidence motion has been moved against Jammikunta Municipal Chairman Thakkallapalli Rajeshwar Rao too, which is scheduled to come up on January 25.