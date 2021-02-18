Bar license: 142 file application for a single bar in Luxettipet

This is the highest number of applications in the district for a single bar, department officials said.

By | Published: 12:56 am 1:00 am

Mancherial: As many as 142 persons filed their applications with the Prohibition and Excise Department for licence to run a new bar being permitted in Luxettipet town. The last date for submitting documents was Tuesday. This is the highest number of applications in the district for a single bar, department officials said.

As per information provided by the officials of the department, 513 applications were received for establishing 10 new bars in five municipalities — Chennur, Bellampalli, Luxettipet, Naspur and Kyathanpalli. Holders of the licences will be decided through a draw of lots on February 18.

Among the five urban civic bodies, Luxettipet drew the attention of many by witnessing stiff competition among the applicants. With a population of 26,024 as per Samagra Kutumba Survey, the town is situated on Nizamabad-Jagdalpur National Highway 63. Agriculture is the only source of income for residents of the town, which is going to see a new bar soon.

Meanwhile, the Chennur municipality stood second with 125 applications being received for a single bar in the town. Locals said many vied for the licence of the bar considering the flow of tipplers of Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra where the consumption of liquor is banned. The town is located on the Telangana-Maharashtra.

Similarly, the Kyathanpalli civic body saw 122 applications, followed by Naspur (104 applications) and Bellampalli (20). It is learnt that not only businessmen but also realtors and budding politicians have applied for the licences of the new bars, expecting huge returns.

While the cost of application form is Rs 1 lakh (non-refundable), the licence fee is Rs 40 lakh per annum.