Brief news reports from Telangana on June 27

Here is a list of brief news items from all districts of Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 June 2024, 05:46 PM

Police organize community contact programme in Mancherial

Mancherial: Police organized a community contact programme at Thalla Gurijala village in Bellampalli mandal on Thursday. Bellampalli Rural Inspector Afzaluddin was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Afzaluddin urged locals to share information of strangers with the police. He said that police were responsible for the security and safety of the public. He advised youngsters not to spoil their lives by getting addicted to banned ganja, drugs and liquor. He wanted the villagers to utilize Dial 100 service to bring their challenges and grievances to the notice of police.

The inspector further asked the public not to respond to calls and messages from cyber fraudsters, who pose as employees of banks. He told them to follow road safety norms while riding bikes. He urged them to wear helmets. He requested them to install CCTV cameras to prevent crimes. He assured all support from the police department.

Sub-Inspectors Naresh, Ramesh and Prasad were present.

State-level men, women badminton competitions begin in Mancherial

Mancherial: A four-day long state-level senior men and women badminton competition began here on Thursday. The event is being hosted by Erstwhile Adilabad district Badminton Association.

Sixty-seven players participated in men’s singles qualifying rounds on the first day of the competition. Of them, 12 players qualified for the main draw segment. Six women were selected for the main draw out of 23 players who took part in the qualifying round. Six men qualified for the men’s double main draw competition slated to be held on Friday.

Players from several parts across Telangana are participating in the event, which would be organized by a match referee, eight umpires, 12 physical education teachers and representatives of the body as well.

The association general secretary P Sudhakar, treasurer K Satyapal Reddy, joint secretaries Ramesh Reddy and K Madhu and many others were present.