Barrage at Tummidihatti will be completed in this term: Irrigation Minister

Peddapalli: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy made it clear that the state government was determined to construct a barrage at Tummidihatti in Adilabad district.

It was in the Congress party’s election manifesto. So, the project would be completed in this term only, the minister informed while interacting with mediapersons after inspecting Sundilla barrage on Friday.

Reacting to opposition party’s allegation that no measures have been taken to restore Medigadda barrage, Uttam Kumar Reddy said they have handed over the responsibility to the Union government’s highly qualified body National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to study how much damage had occurred, what kind of tests should be done and how to repair.

NDSA, in its interim report, have listed out some recommendations and advised some tests to be done in Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

He could not visit the projects all these days due to the model code of conduct. As election code was lifted, he was examining the ongoing works at Sundilla, Annaram and Medigadda barrage and instructed engineering department officials and concerned agencies to do work by following the recommendations of NDSA.

When asked about whether the works would be completed by the beginning of the rainy season, the Minister informed that they have instructed Navayuga Engineering company to complete works as early as possible.

When asked about justice Chandra Gosh committee’s visit to the Medigadda project, he informed that the state government has constituted justice Chandra Gosh committee of enquiry to study all issues in connection with Medigadda damage.