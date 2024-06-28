Hyderabad: Motorist runs off with breathalyzer during police check

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 02:36 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: An unidentified motorist allegedly fled away with a breath analyzer during a drunk driving checking conducted by traffic police teams in Bowenpally on Thursday night.

The incident occurred when the checking teams were conducting special drive at the Tadbund area.

Police said a car was stopped during the check and in the process of checking, the breath analyzer accidentally fell into the driver’s cabin.

“The driver, could have either missed to notice it or fearing to be caught sped away in the car with the breath analyzer, ” said a police official from Bowenpally PS.

It is yet to be ascertained if the driver intentionally escaped, he added.

The police are verifying the CCTV footage from the cameras in the vicinities to trace the car and identify the driver.