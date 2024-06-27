Parts of composite Adilabad see light rains

The district’s actual rainfall was gauged to be 164.9 mm as against the normal rainfall of 146.9 from June 1 to 27, showing an excess by 12 percent.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 June 2024, 12:52 PM

Adilabad: Parts of erstwhile Adilabad district saw light rains, cheering farmers on Wednesday night.

As per weather report available on the website of Telangana Development Planning Society, the average rainfall of Nirmal district was 15.1 mm. Pembi mandal received the highest rainfall of 92.2 mm, followed by Kaddampeddur mandal which had 32.2 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the parent Adilabad district’s average rainfall was measured to be 13.1 mm. Echoda mandal experienced the highest rainfall of 53.2 mm, while Boath mandal witnessed 43.9 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall of the district was 173.2 mm when compared to normal rainfall of 166.5 mm, posting an excess by 4 percent.

Farmers who sowed cotton, paddy, redgram, green gram, soya and other crops recently expressed happiness over the showers. They said that the seeds could germinate with the help of the rains.