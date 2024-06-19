Govt ITIs have become unproductive, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy outlined the State government’s comprehensive plan to improve vocational training and employment prospects in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 06:52 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government-owned ITIs had become unproductive, with outdated training failing to provide meaningful employment opportunities, hence the Congress government had decided to set up 65 Advanced Training Centres (ATCs) at a cost of Rs 2,324 crore to upgrade the skills of the youth.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new Industrial Training Institute (ITI) College in Huzurnagar on Wednesday, Reddy outlined the State government’s comprehensive plan to improve vocational training and employment prospects in the State. Tata Technologies had partnered with the State government to develop these ATCs, which would introduce nine new long-term and 23 short-term courses starting from the current academic year, he informed.

“Tata Technologies will build workshops, install machinery, and appoint tutors. This initiative is expected to admit 9,000 candidates annually, with an additional 1 lakh youths undergoing short-term training. This effort aims to align the curriculum with industry requirements, providing more employment opportunities for the youth,” he said.

In addition to the ITI building, Uttam Kumar Reddy laid the foundation stones for several developmental projects, including the improvement and strengthening of roads in Dondapadu-NH 9 (Rs 20 crore), Huzurnagar-Yatavakila (Rs 20 crore), Chillapally-Somaram (Rs 20 crore), Chilkuru-Jerripothulagudem (Rs 16 crore), and Keethavarigudem-Munagala (Rs 10 crore).