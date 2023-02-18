Editorial: Avoidable campus tragedies

Recent deaths by suicide of two students on IIT campuses have once again exposed the fault lines in our higher education structure

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: Caste discrimination has been one of the shameful realities of India’s higher education sector. It’s a menace that has not been addressed properly. As a result, student suicides on campuses occur with unfailing regularity. There is a collective sense of helplessness and frustration every time such a tragedy occurs. The recent deaths by suicide of two students on IIT campuses in Mumbai and Chennai have once again exposed the fault lines in our higher education structure and the inability of the authorities to address the rising trend of suicides reported from prestigious institutes of higher learning. Allegations of caste bias have come to the fore after a student, belonging to a weaker section community, jumped to death from the seventh floor of his hostel building at the Powai campus of IIT Bombay. A similar tragedy occurred recently at IIT Madras where a postgraduate student took his own life. Every such tragedy has triggered outrage among both the youth and their families and educators. The reasons range from academic pressure and ragging to outright caste discrimination based on community or class in the institutes that are believed to push youngsters to the edge as they buckle under stressful situations. Those from underprivileged backgrounds have been found to be especially vulnerable to the confidence-shattering alienation on campuses. Higher education institutes need to constantly assess and upgrade the support systems, strengthen student counselling and wellness centres and promote a culture of inclusiveness.

There are certain deep-rooted structural problems such as academic stress, caste-based ostracisation and discrimination that the authorities at the IITs have failed to address in a holistic manner. One of the demands of the agitating students of IIT Madras is that a comprehensive mental health study must be carried out on the campus to understand the root cause of student distress. In 2021, the Centre informed Parliament that 34 student deaths were reported from IIT campuses from 2014 to 2021. In the same report, it was mentioned that five students were from Scheduled Castes and 13 from Other Backward Classes. Wardens visiting the hostel and hostel councillors on a regular basis to address the issues in hostels; increasing facilities on the campus hospitals; more opportunities for co-curricular activities for undergraduate and postgraduate students; research scholar guidance and professor-student relationship; review of the stringent rule of 85% attendance are among the issues that the IITs need to address. A friendly environment must be ensured where students can enhance their ability to cope with anxiety and depression. Also, there must be a provision for psychological support to students for their mental and emotional well-being. There is also a dire need to train students in communication and other soft skills. The absence of these skills is a key reason why many IITians leave the campus, unemployed.