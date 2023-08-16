BC Bandhu scheme: Husnabad MLA presents Rs 1 lakh cheques to 295 beneficiaries

Telangana government will extend the Rs 1 lakh financial aid to all eligible persons under the BC Bandhu scheme, said Husnabad MLA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Husnabad MLA Vodithela Sathish Kumar presenting BC Bandhu cheque to a beneficiary in Husnabad of Siddipet district on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Husnabad MLA Vodithela Sathish Kumar said the State government would extend the Rs 1 lakh financial aid to all eligible persons under the BC Bandhu scheme. Addressing beneficiaries after presenting Rs 1 lakh cheques to 295 beneficiaries at the Husnabad MPDO office on Wednesday, Sathish Kumar said officials had found 6,022 applicants eligible for the scheme in Husnabad constituency out of the 7,232 who had applied.

Stating that previous governments had ignored caste-based professions, the MLA said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was coming up with a host of prorgammes to strengthen these communities financially. The government was giving sheep at subsidised price apart from releasing fish free of cost into tanks. Assuring to get the BC Bandhu benefit to all the eligible in a phased manner, the MLA clarified that issuing benefit under BC Bandhu was a continuous process.

Zilla Parishad chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.

