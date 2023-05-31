BCCI plants 1,47,000 saplings in IPL 2023 playoff matches

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:45 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: In a pioneering move aimed at promoting environmental sustainability, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has planted a staggering 1,47,000 saplings during the playoff matches of the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 tournament. This innovative initiative, which saw the planting of 500 saplings for every dot ball bowled, has been met with widespread acclaim and admiration.

The BCCI’s proactive approach to environmental conservation has earned accolades from various quarters, with J. Santosh Kumar, the founder of the Green India Challenge (GIC), extending his congratulations to BCCI President Roger Binny.

The sapling plantation drive commenced during the IPL 2023 playoffs, where every dot ball bowled by the players resulted in the planting of 500 saplings. Dot balls are deliveries in which the batsman fails to score a run.

Santosh Kumar hailed the BCCI’s initiative as groundbreaking. He expressed his gratitude to BCCI President for spearheading such a commendable effort to promote greenery and sustainability through the platform of IPL. Kumar emphasised that initiatives like these would inspire millions to join the cause and actively contribute to the welfare of the environment.