BCCI Women’s Cricket Tournament: Akshaya stars in Hyderabad big win

Akshaya Nandigama slammed an unbeaten century and snared two wickets for 11 to guide Hyderabad to a massive 194-run victory

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:28 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: Akshaya Nandigama slammed an unbeaten century (124 no) and snared two wickets for 11 to guide Hyderabad to a massive 194-run victory over Mizoram in the U-15 BCCI Women One-Day Cricket Tournament held at the Sector-1 Grounds, Bhilai, Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Batting first, riding on Akshaya’s unbeaten 124 (17x 4, 2 x 6) and K Nidhi’s half-century (83), Hyderabad posted 266/3 in 35 overs.

Later, Sai Thanu, Aasthsa Sharma and Akshaya scalped two wickets each to restrict Mizoram for 72/8 in stipulated 35 overs to guide their side home. For Mizoram, Sandhia picked-up two wickets for 61.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 266/3 in 35 overs (Akshaya Nandigama 124 no, K Nidhi 83; Sandhia 2/61) bt Mizoram 72/8 in 35 overs (Sai Thanu 2/3, Aasthsa Sharma 2/13, Akshaya Nadigama 2/11).