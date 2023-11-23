BCs should unite and capture political power: Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan said Telangana had showed that socialism and democracy can survive simultaneously and added that the fighting spirit of the Telangana youth gave him inspiration to stand in AP facing adverse conditions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

File Photo

Suryapet: Actor-politician and Jana Sena Party president K Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said that the backward class community should work unitedly to capture power in Telangana.

Conducting a roadshow in Suryapet while campaigning for BJP candidate Sankineni Venkateshwar Rao, Pawan Kalyan said the BJP was according priority for BCs in matters. It had announced to make a BC leader as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Also Read BC is the buzzword in Congress, BJP campaigns

Stating that Nalgonda was the reason for his decision to float a political party in 2008, he said that after the 100th day celebrations of his movie “Thammudu”, some of his followers had suggested him to help fluoride victims in the district when he expressed his desire to help needy people. He visited several fluoride affected villages and was moved by the condition of fluorosis victims.

Pawan Kalyan also said Telangana had showed that socialism and democracy can survive simultaneously and added that the fighting spirit of the Telangana youth gave him inspiration to stand in Andhra Pradesh facing adverse conditions. He also called for a ‘double engine’ BJP government in Telangana.

Earlier, when Pawan Kalyan reached to SV college by helicopter, a youngster raised slogans of ‘Go back Andhra’, following which the actor’s security forcibly removed the youngster from the spot.