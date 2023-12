BCWREIS notifies BSc Agriculture counselling in Karimnagar, Wanaparthy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hyderabad: The BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society is holding counselling for admissions into BSc (Hons) Agriculture at its residential agriculture college for women in Wanaparthy and Karimnagar on Friday. Girl students who registered for admission should visit the website https://mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in/ for counselling schedule.