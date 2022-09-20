Be available on roads to monitor traffic movement: Hyderabad CP tells traffic cops

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:58 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Tuesday directed the traffic police personnel to be available on roads during peak hours daily to monitor the traffic movement and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the citizens.

At a review meeting here, Anand advised the traffic officials to focus on providing free lefts, U-turns, junction developments viz., zebra crossings, stop lines, pathways for pedestrians, removal of footpath encroachment, to facilitate uninterrupted traffic flow.

He advised them to utilize Traffic Training Institutes (TTIs) and social media platforms to educate and to bring awareness among the citizens on traffic safety and rules, and also stressed the need to strengthen the traffic wing with additional force for better traffic management.

The Commissioner appreciated the traffic police personnel for successful completion of Ganesh festival and other major events in the city. Joint Commissioner of Police, AV Ranganath and other officials attended the meeting.