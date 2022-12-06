Be open to newer study destinations, students heading abroad told

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:07 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana conducted a session on the topic ‘Turning Point, Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’ at VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Y-Axis Coaching assistant vice president Faizul Hassan advised students aspiring for higher education in the foreign universities not to fixate on only specific top study destinations and be open to other prospective and growing study destinations which provide access to equal quality higher education abroad and are economical or even free.

In his talk, Hassan touched upon the aspects involved in the study abroad process and stressed on starting early to be able to succeed in their efforts for getting admissions, scholarship and visa. He laid emphasis on how to become global Indians and talked about the journey and process of becoming one.

Director for Advancement Prof. B Chennakesava Rao advised students to utilise the services of the global relationships office as their first stop in the journey of study abroad and approach the authentic consultancies like Y-Axis.

Global Relationships Officer Kiran Chakravarthula said the college coordinates such sessions for the benefit of the students and that VNRVJIET sees over a few hundred students every year going abroad for higher education. He thanked Telangana Publications and Y-Axis for facilitating the event to provide authentic information to students.