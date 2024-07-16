BMW Motorrad India marks entry into premium electric scooter segment with ‘CE 04’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 06:05 PM

Hyderabad: Marking its entry into the premium electric scooter segment in India, BMW Motorrad India has commenced pre-launch bookings for its latest innovation, the BMW CE 04. The official launch of the BMW CE 04 is scheduled for July 24.

The BMW CE 04, which blends advanced technology with eco-friendly performance is set to redefine urban commuting, a company press release said adding that the scooter features a futuristic design and aims to provide a modern, enjoyable riding experience tailored for city environments.

BMW Motorrad India emphasized that the CE 04 is not only an innovation in mobility but also a step towards sustainable transportation. Customers interested in the scooter can make their bookings at authorized BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country. To locate the nearest dealership, those interested can click https://bit.ly/4d4iWXv