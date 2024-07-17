Hyderabad: 18-month-old killed by pack of stray dogs in Jawahar Nagar

The toddler, Vihas, was playing outside the house at Adarshnagar in Jawahar Nagar when a pack of stray dogs came to the place. The dogs pounced on the child and dragged him to some distance inflicting severe injuries on the boy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 July 2024, 04:34 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an 18-month-old boy was killed when a pack of stray dogs attacked him at Jawahar Nagar in city suburbs on Tuesday evening.

A local resident who noticed the child being attacked by the dogs rushed to the spot and chased away the strays. The parents Bharat and Laxmi, were informed about it.

The parents rushed the child to Gandhi Hospital where the child died during the treatment late at night.

The family of Vihas, who are from Siddipet came to the city to earn their livelihood and were staying at the house of a relative at Adarshnagar.

The local people complained that stray dog menace has reached its peak in the Jawahar Nagar area and many children are being attacked by the canines.

The local said that several complaints were lodged with the municipal authorities but no action is being initiated.