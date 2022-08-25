Be thorough with ratio and proportion problems

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the ratio and proportion topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment tests.
1. A person whose monthly income is Rs 363 spends an amount equal to his 3 months income in 4 months. After one year he distributes his savings among his three sons in such a way that the share of the eldest son is double the share of his second son and three times the share of his third son. Find the share of his youngest son?
a) Rs 198 b) Rs 196 c) Rs 195 d) Rs 192
Ans: a
Solution: Income of 1 month = Rs 363
Income of 3 months = 363 × 3 = Rs 1089
Expense of 4 months = Rs 1089
Savings of 4 months = 363 × 4 – 1089
= 1452 – 1089
= Rs 363
Savings of 12 months = 363 × 3 = Rs 1089
Ratio of share of sons = 1 : 1/2 : 1/3
= 6 : 3 : 2
Share of youngest son = 2 –>; ?
11 –>; 1089
= Rs 198
2. Meena, Chaitanya and Priyanka rented a car in partnership for Rs 2,100. If they used car for 24 hours, 36 hours and 66 hours respectively, how much rent did Chaitanya pay?
a) Rs 650 b) Rs 625 c) Rs 600 d) Rs 615
Ans: c
Solution: Ratio of rent = 24 : 36 : 66
= 4 : 6 : 11
21 –>; 2100
6 –>; ?
= Rs 600
3. Ratio of three numbers is 3 : 5 : 4 and sum of squares of the numbers is 200. Find the difference between the largest and the smallest number?
a) 1 b) 2 c) 3 d) 4
Ans: d
Solution: (3x)² (5x)² (4x)² = 200
50x² = 200
x² = 40
x = 2
5x – 3x = 2x
= 2 × 2
= 4
4. The difference of two numbers is equal to 30% of their sum. Find the ratio of the larger number to the smaller number.
a) 7 : 5 b) 13 : 7 c) 11 : 7 d) 9 : 5
Ans: b
Solution: (x – y ) = (x y) × 30/100
10 (x – y) = 3(x y)
7x = 13y
x : y = 13 : 7
5. If a³ b³ : a³ – b³ = 185 : 158 then a : b =
a) 7 : 3 b) 2 : 3 c) 10 : 2 d) 5 : 4
Ans: a
Solution:
158a³ 158 b³ = 185a³ – 185b³
185a³ – 158a³ = 158b³ 185b³
27a³ = 343b³
a³/b³ = 343/27
a/b = 3√343/27
a/b = 7/3 = 7 : 3
6. Two numbers are 40% and 60% more than the third number respectively. What is the ratio of the first number to the second number?
a) 5 : 6 b) 6 : 7 c) 7 : 8 d) 8 : 9
Ans: c
Solution: Let the third number = 100
The first number = 140
and second number = 160
140 : 160
= 7 : 8
7. Income and expenditure of a person are in the ratio of 9 : 5. If the income of the person is Rs 27,000, then find his savings.
a) Rs 10,000 b) Rs 12,000 c) Rs 11,500 d) Rs 12,700
Ans: b
Solution: 9 –>; 27,000
4 –>; ?
3000 × 4 = Rs 12,000
8. If a : b = 3 : 4 and d : b = 4 : 3, then find the ratio of a to d.
a) 9 : 16 b) 16 : 9 c) 4 : 3 d) 3 : 4
Ans: a
Solution: a/b = 3/4 ; b/d = 3/4
a/b × b/d = 3/4 × 3/4
a/d = 9/16
= 9 : 16
9. If 1/3 of A = 3/4 of B = 1/6 of C, then find the ratio of A : B : C.
a) 18 : 4 : 9 b) 9 : 18 : 4 c) 9 : 4 : 18 d) 18 : 9 : 4
Ans: c
Solution: A/3 = 3B/4 = C/6
A/9 = B/4 = C/18
A : B : C = 9 : 4 : 18
To be continued…
M. Venkat
Director
MVK Publications
Dilsukhnagar
7671002120