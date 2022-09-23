Navigate these ratio problems with confidence

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:49 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the ratio and proportion topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. Three numbers are in the ratio 1 : 2 : 3 and the sum of their cubes is 4500. The smallest number is —

a) 3 b) 4 c) 5 d) 6

Ans: c

Solution: Let the numbers be x, 2x and 3x

According to the question,

x3 (2x) 3 (3x) 3 = 4500

=>; x3 8×3 27×3 = 4500

=>; 36×3 = 4500

=>; x3 = 4500/36 = 125

 x = ∛125 = 5

5 is the smallest number

2. The ratio of two positive numbers is 3 : 4. The sum of their squares is 400. What is the sum of the numbers?

a) 22 b) 24 c) 26 d) 28

Ans: d

Solution: Let two positive numbers be 3x and 4x.

According to the question,

(3x) 2 (4x) 2 = 400

9×2 16×2 = 400

25×2 = 400

x2 = 400/25 = 16

x2 = 16

=>; x = 4

 Sum of numbers

= 3x 4x = 7x

= 7 × 4 = 28

3. In Legend Homedale Apartments, on the event of Ganesh immersion, there was an auction of laddu in which the members of the apartment participated. The auction was started with the price of Rs 1,116, then Mrs Madhavi quoted a price of Rs 7,000. Later Mr Venkat raised the price to Rs 16,000 and finally Mr Amit succeeded in winning the laddu for a price of Rs 16,500. What is the ratio of initial price of the laddu to that of the final price?

a) 72 : 1175 b) 93 : 1375 c) 91 : 1176 d) 75 : 1376

Ans: b

Solution: 1,116 : 16,500

HCF of 1116 , 16500 is 12

1116/12 : 16500/12

93 : 1375

To be continued…

M Venkat

Director

MVK Publications

Dilsukhnagar

7671002120