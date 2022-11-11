Be winter ready with perfect water heaters

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 09:48 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

However, choosing the right water heater is confusing. You’ll be glad when you manage to choose the best water heating system that suits your home.

Hyderabad: During winters, the need for warm water becomes a necessity. However, choosing the right water heater is confusing. You’ll be glad when you manage to choose the best water heating system that suits your home.

If you are someone who is searching for a new water heater or planning to replace the old one, here your search stops. It’s very essential to familiarise yourself with available water heater options so that it becomes easy for zeroing in on the right heater.

Tank water heater

Such water heaters are best suitable for homeowners. They are classic water heaters and the water heating system comes with an insulated tank to hold and heat the water.

Heat Pump

Heat-pump water heaters are energy-efficient that go a long way in reducing energy bills. With heat pumps, you won’t have to pay for gas, and you’ll only have to shed a minimal amount of electricity to regulate the temperature of the water.

Solar water heater

This kind of heater is good for those who want to conserve and use natural resources. In case you already installed solar panels, considering this water heater for an energy-efficient home is always a better idea. These water heaters don’t use the power grid for energy, saving your money in the long run.

Condensing water heater

More energy efficient than traditional forms of water heaters, and a great alternative for homeowners who are determined to conserve energy. These differ from traditional water heaters as they consist of a dual-heat exchange system, whereas other heaters have a single-heat exchange system.

Smart water heaters

A smart water heater system uses technology to monitor your water usage and turn your water heater on and off automatically by managing the temperature. This will help conserve power along with different features depending on the type of smart technology you choose, and if you are willing to pay that will add extra features to it as well.