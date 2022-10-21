Cooktop buying guide for your kitchen

Be it an indoor or outdoor kitchen, selecting the best stove is important

Hyderabad: Stoves are not just great additions to kitchens but they have become a necessity as they are utilized to prepare the bulk of the food. From open fire in the days of our ancestors to hi-tech stoves with multiple hobs and burners, over the years, stoves have undergone a lot of tech up gradation.

Whether it is an indoor kitchen or an outdoor kitchen, a stove is a must, and selecting the best which suits your kitchen is very important.

So, here we are to let you know the types of stoves available in the market and you can go with any of these to install it in your kitchen according to your requirements.

Some stoves are enclosed and this leads to people confusing them for ovens but not all stoves can cook food as some only provide heat.

Gas stove

The most popular stove types are nothing else than gas stoves. These are the most common among all types of stoves and are mainly fuelled by liquid propane or natural gas. Compared to their electric counterparts, gas stoves are quite expensive, but are found in almost every household.

Multi-functional stove

As the name suggests, these stoves are a wholesome package with different functions cooking combined into one single unit. With such stoves, you can easily cook, boil, heat and can get engaged in many other functions at once.

Induction stove

This stove heats up fast and with custom-made utensils one can easily use this stove when you are out of traditional gas. In an induction stove, the entire surface starts heating up as soon as you put the utensil over it. The heat remains restricted to one area and gets transferred directly to the vessel on the stove.

Electric stove

Electric stoves are eco-friendly stove options and they have decent quick heating time. You can simmer something for a long time without burning the food. Depending on your needs, an electric stove can be your best bet.

Modular stove

Modular stoves are a combination of electricity and gas burners. With a modular stove installed in your kitchen, you won’t need to look any further for the perfect cooking area. From boiling to stir-frying, you can do it all at once on a modular stove.

Copper burner stove

Copper burner stoves bring more stylish value than functional value. Copper burners add design to your cooking range and also work to diffuse the heat on the stove top, thus they ensure a steady temperature.

Portable stove

An indoor kitchen does not need a permanent fixture. There are options for portable stoves that can be taken on various outdoor trips such as camping. This kind of stove comes with one heating element.