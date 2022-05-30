| Become An Early Riser To Get The Most Out Of Your Preparation

Become an early riser to get the most out of your preparation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:16 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation MD, VC Sajjanar urged the government job aspirants to stay away from the social media platforms till the recruitment exams conclude.

“I request all of you to deactivate your Facebook, Instagram and other accounts and focus only on the competitive examination preparation,” Sajjanar told the government job aspirants during a free awareness programme on competitive exams organised by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana in the city on Monday.

Sajjanar said time management was crucial while preparing for the recruitment exams. He urged the participants to prepare a plan and stick to it.

Stating that there was no substitute for hard work, he advised candidates to stay focused on their preparation and not to get distracted with movies and sports.

The TSRTC MD asked the candidates to follow the ‘Early to rise, early to bed’ concept and said early morning preparation would help job seekers as the mind would be fresh in the mornings.

Sajjanar advised candidates to pick up four to five right books and prepare accordingly. He also asked them to read the newspapers daily for the latest happenings.

“At least two-three old question papers should be solved daily and rectify your mistakes. This will help you a lot,” he told the participants.

Sajjanar advised the government job seekers not to fall sick or injure themselves before the examination and urged them to do yoga and meditation at least for 15 minutes in a day to rejuvenate themselves.