Become master of ratio and proportion

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the ratio and proportion topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

In the income statement of Asha and Ravenna, the ratio of their income in the year 2017 was 5 : 4. The ratio of Asha’s income in the year 2018 to that in 2017 is 3 : 5 and the ratio of Ravenna’s income in the year 2018 to that in 2017 is 3 : 2. If Rs.10242 is the sum of the income of Asha and Ravenna in the year 2018, then find the income of Ravenna in the year 2017?

a) Rs.1024 b) Rs.1235 c) Rs.3574 d) Rs.4552

Ans: d

Solution: Let the income of Asha in 2018 and 2017 be 3x and 5x respectively

Let the income of Ravenna in 2018 and 2017 be 3y and 2y respectively. Since, the ratio of their income in the year 2017 was 5 : 4

5x:2y =5:4

2x=y

The sum of their incomes in 2018 is Rs.10242 3x 3y = 10, 242

9x=10,242

x=1,138andy =2276

Ravenna’s income for the year 2017=2y=Rs.4552

A father distributed some chocolates among his four children and kept some with him. The eldest three children got chocolates in the ratio 3 : 11 : 7. The total number of chocolates with father and youngest child is three times the total chocolates with the three eldest children. The ratio of chocolates with father and that with all the children is 3 : 4. Find the total number of chocolates if the youngest child has 81 chocolates with him?

a) 252 b) 274 c) 286 d) 295

Ans: a

Solution: Let the children be P, Q, R and S and Father be F

Chocolates with P :Q:R= 3:7:11

Let the number of chocolates be 3k, 7k and 11k

Total chocolates with three eldest children = 21k

Chocolate with F and S=3× 21k= 63k

Total chocolates=(21k 63k)=84k

Chocolate with F:(P Q R S)=3:4

Total 7 units of chocolate =84k

1 unit= 12k

Chocolate with F = 3 × 12k = 36k

Chocolate with S= (63k–36k)=27k

27 k = 81→k = 3

Total number of chocolates =84k=84×3=252

In Class X of school there are two sections A and B with strength ratio 2 : 1. The ratio of boys and girls in section A is 3 : 1and that in section B is 3 : 5. Students of both the sections are made to stand in the ground in rows of boys and girls, with each row having equal number of students. If the maximum number of students possible in a row is 96, what is the difference between the number of boys in section A and B?

a) 208 b) 218 c) 288 d) 386

Ans: c

Solution: Let the strength of A=16k and that of =8k

Section A ratio of boys:girls=3:1→boys=12k and girls=4k

Section B ratio of boys: girls = 3 : 5 → boys = 3k and girls = 5k A B – boys = 15k and girls = 9k

Maximum number of students in a row= HCF(15k,9k)= 3k→3k=96→k = 32

Difference between boys of section A and B = 12k – 3k = 9k → 9 × 32 = 288

To be continued…

