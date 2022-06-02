Become pros in tackling biology questions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:16 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: The study of life, living organisms, life cycles of various species of organisms, and the environments they live in — these broadly come under the biological sciences. From single cell organisms to well-developed species, from various plant species to aquatic (marine) life to human beings, everything living becomes part of the studies categorised as biological sciences.

Here are some sample questions to help you understand the basics of biology.

Organisms that can sense and respond to environmental cues

1. Eukaryotes only

2. Prokaryotes only

3. Both 1 & 2

Ans: 3

Match the columns:

Column – I Column – II

A. Man 1. Order – Cornivora

B. Mango 2. Family – Poaceae

C. Housefly 3. Genus – Musca

D. Tiger 4. Phylum – Chordata

E. Wheat 5. Family – Anacardiaceae

1. A-1, B-5, C-3, D-4, E-2

2. A-4, B-5, C-3, D-1 & 4, E-2

3. A-4, B-2, C-3, D-1, E-5

4. A-1, B-2, C-3, D-4, E-5

Ans: 2

Herbarium sheet provides the information of…

1. Collector’s name

2. Family of plant

3. Local, English and Botanical name

4. All of these

Ans: 4

All plants, animals, fungi and microbes exhibit

1. Reproduction

2. Growth by increase in mass only

3. Metabolism

4. Self-consciousness

Assertion (A): In unicellular organisms, the reproduction is synonymous with growth

Reason (R): Ease in the number of cells is also called growth

1. If both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

2. If both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not a correct explanation of (A)

3. If (A) is true but (R) is false

4. If both (A) and (R) are false

Ans: 1

Which one of the following is not a category?

1. Species

2. Class

3. Phylum

4. Convolvulaceae

Ans: 4

In the hierarchy of classification, the order is present between

1. Family & genus

2. Phylum & kingdom

3. Family & class

4. Family & species

Ans: 3

In which year, Whittaker proposed the Five Kingdom classification?

1. 1960

2. 1959

3. 1969

4. 1979

Ans: 3

Motile bacteria possess

1. Cilia

2. Flagella

3. Both 1 & 2

4. None of these

Ans: 2

Heterotrophic bacteria helps in

1. Curding of milk

2. Production of antibiotic

3. Nitrogen fixation in leguminous plants

4. All of these

Ans: 4

Female sex organ of bryophytes is

1. Oval in shape

2. Irregular

3. Flask shaped

4. Depends on the organism

Ans: 3

Metagenesis is shown by

1. Hydra

2. Adamsia

3. Aurelia

4. Obelia

Ans: 4

Devil Fish is called

1. Pearl oyster

2. Tusk shell

3. Sepia

4. Octopus

Ans: 4

Assertion (A): Birds have one ovary

Reason (R): This reduces the body weight

1. If both (A) and (R) are true and the (R) is a correct explanation of (A)

2. If both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not a correct explanation of (A)

3. If (A) is true but (R) is false

4. If both (A) and (R) are false

Ans: 1

Prop / pillar roots are found in

1. Carrot

2. Sweet potato

3. Banyan tree

4. Maize

Ans: 3

Young stems are generally

1. Woody

2. Dark brown in colour

3. Green and photosynthetic

4. All of these

Ans: 3

Typical leaf consists of

1. Petiole

2. Leaf base

3. Lamina

4. All of these

Ans: 4

The arrangement of flowers on the floral axis is termed as

1. Phyllotaxy

2. Aestivation

3. Inflorescence

4. Placentation

Ans: 3

Epipetalous stamens are found in

1. Trifolium

2. Brinjal

3. Asparagus

4. Indigofera

Ans: 2

To be continued…