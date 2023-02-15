| Believe It Or Not New Ceo Of Twitter Is Floki The Pet Dog Of Elon Musk

Believe it or not! New CEO of Twitter is Floki, the pet dog of Elon Musk

Musk kicked up a twitter storm when he took to personal Twitter account on February 15 to announce that Floki, a shibu inu, is the new amazing CEO. Shiba Inu, is a breed of hunting dog, native to Japan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:16 AM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Quirky are the ways of Elon Musk. In a move that raised smirks and laughter, the twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that his pet dog Floki is now the new CEO of the microblogging site. The wry comment that Floki is better than the earlier CEO has raised quite a few eyebrows among the twitterati.

Musk kicked up a twitter storm when he took to personal Twitter account on February 15 to announce that Floki, a shibu inu, is the new amazing CEO. Shiba Inu, is a breed of hunting dog, native to Japan.

The CEO of the world’s second-largest social media platform, Musk posted an image of Floki at his desk, which shows a piece of paper with the Twitter logo, a black spot for a signature, Floki’s name, and title as “chief executive officer” (CEO).

He feels his dog Floki makes a better CEO than the “other guy” perhaps indicating the name of Parag Agrawal. Musk fired Agarwal as soon as he took over the company in a $44 billion dollar deal. Along with Agrawal, Twitter’s legal head Vijaya Gadde and CFO Nel Segal were also pink-slipped.

The humorous posting continued from Musk with the Twitter CEO snapping another image of Floki wearing glasses, writing, “He’s great with numbers!”. Musk hasn’t officially made his dog CEO of the world’s second-largest social media platform, the Twitter CEO is just having a bit of fun with his platform as everyone else does.