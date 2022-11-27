Bendalapadu resolution: Yerrabodu Gutti Koyas refuse to move

Even as Bendalapadu gram panchayat and its residents passed a resolution seeking to evict Gutti Koyas from the Yerrabodu habitation, the tribals have refused to move.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:58 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

A view of Yerrabodu Guthikoya habitation in Chandrugonda mandal in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Even as Bendalapadu gram panchayat and its residents passed a resolution seeking to evict Gutti Koyas from the Yerrabodu habitation, the tribals have refused to move.

It might be recalled that at a gram sabha held at Bendalapadu in Chandrugonda mandal on Saturday the villagers, in a unanimous resolution, condemned the killing of forest range officer (FRO), Ch Srinivas Rao by Gutti Koyas and decided to boycott them.

Also Read Kothagudem: Cartosat imagery proves Yerrabodu Gutti Koya habitation is recent encroachment

Responding to the resolution of the gram panchayat (GP), an elder of Yerrabodu habitation, Ramesh speaking to the media on Sunday asserted that they would not leave the habitation as they had no place to go.

He said that they had left Chhattisgarh long back and had nothing to do with their native places anymore. Further, he stated that as the habitation residents migrated to Telangana, they would not be welcomed back to their native villages in that State.

“Bendalapadu gram panchayat residents and ward members can do whatever they want to do, but we will not be going anywhere. We settled here and will continue to live here”, Ramesh asserted.