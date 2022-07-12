Beneficiaries given total freedom to select units under Dalit Bandhu: Khammam Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:47 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Khammam: Dalit Bandhu was an innovative scheme introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao giving the beneficiaries total freedom to select units of their choice, said District Collector VP Gautham.

The Collector along with MLA S Venkata Veeraiah handed over units to beneficiaries at Kotha Karaigudem in Penuballi mandal in the district on Tuesday. He said the grounding of units under the scheme was accomplished within 50 days.

The beneficiaries have to make effective use of the scheme and grow financially to stand as an ideal to others. Everyone would be watching how the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries were excelling in their businesses, Gautham noted.

Veeraiah stated that Dalit Bandhu was the only scheme in the country being implemented without bank linkages for the upliftment of dalit community. There was a provision not to sell or lease units sanctioned under the scheme to others till five years of time.

The State government was spending around Rs 1.25 lakh on each student in residential schools. Likewise special care was taken to offer quality health services free of cost through PHCs and Basti Dawakhanas, the MLA said.