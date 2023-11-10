Bengali entrepreneur acknowledges Telangana’s growth

Michael Makhal, an educator, entrepreneur and music composer, said, "I never had a doubt about the progress of Telangana, and the major reason is always the local people."

Updated On - 02:04 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: After corporate executives, Bollywood film stars and leaders from opposition parties, who hailed Telangana’s growth, especially Hyderabad’s rapid development, a Bengali entrepreneur too acknowledged the State’s progress.

Michael Makhal is an educator, entrepreneur and music composer and a native of Bengal. He moved to Hyderabad 20 years ago from Kolkata. Today, Hyderabad is his home.

“I never had a doubt about the progress of Telangana, and the major reason is always the local people. Here, they are friendly, humble, and accommodating. In the last 20 years, I never felt like a non-local even for once,” Micheal Makhal posted on X.

He was responding to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra’s post on X about Google deciding to build its largest office in Hyderabad outside the United States.

“India will shine more and more, and this is just the beginning. It is indeed a geopolitical statement from Google, and we welcome the wholeheartedly in our incredible country, India,” Michael Makhal added.