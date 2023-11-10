Hyderabad is home to Amazon’s world’s largest campus

Amazon’s world’s largest campus is located in Hyderabad. And, Google is constructing its largest office outside the United States.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 AM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: Impressed with Telangana government’s industry-friendly policies and able leadership, many multinational companies have made Hyderabad their home.

Amazon’s world’s largest campus is located in Hyderabad. And, Google is constructing its largest office outside the United States. This stands testimony to the fact that Hyderabad emerged as a preferred destination for many multinational companies.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday posted on X, “This is not news about just one new building project. I read this slowly to let it sink into my mind. When a global, iconic giant like Google decides to build its largest office outside the United States in a particular country, it’s not not just commercial news, it’s a geographical statement. Its all happening here now finally (sic)”

Responding to Anand Mahindra’s post, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said on X “Dear Anandji, Did you know that the world’s largest campus of Amazon is located in Hyderabad? Also the second largest campuses of Apple, Meta, Qualcomm, Micron, Novartis, Medtronic, Uber, Salesforce and many more have also been set up in Hyderabad in the last 9 years. That’s why I call it Happening Hyderabad (sic)” The Minister also shared the image of the Amazon building in Hyderabad.