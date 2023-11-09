Anand Mahindra praises Google’s strategic shift to Hyderabad for largest office outside US

The tweet quoted the announcement of Google commencing construction on its expansive office in Hyderabad, signaling a major step in the tech giant's global expansion strategy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:50 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, lauded Google’s decision to construct its largest office outside the United States in Hyderabad. The business tycoon highlighted the geopolitical implications, emphasizing that it goes beyond mere commercial development.

“This is not news about just one new building project. I read this slowly to let it sink into my mind. When a global, iconic giant like Google decides to build its largest office outside the U.S in a particular country, it’s not just commercial news, it’s a geopolitical statement. It’s all happening here now…finally (sic),” Mahindra expressed in his tweet.

The tweet quoted the announcement of Google commencing construction on its expansive office in Hyderabad, signaling a major step in the tech giant’s global expansion strategy.

This is not news about just one new building project. I read this slowly to let it sink into my mind. When a global, iconic giant like Google decides to build its largest office outside the U.S in a particular country, it’s not just commercial news, it’s a geopolitical statement.… https://t.co/dtYR0pxETJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 9, 2023

Google’s upcoming office in the city is set to be completed by 2026, and it is shaping up to be a significant landmark. The new office will be a colossal 3 million square foot elliptical structure, establishing itself as the largest Google-owned and operated campus building outside the tech giant’s Mountain View headquarters.

The British architectural firm, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), is spearheading the design, marking its first foray into office architecture in India.