Bengaluru-based band Swarathma’s concert in Hyderabad to be powered entirely by solar energy

The five-member band kicked off their tour in Mumbai and Bangalore, followed by Pune, and is scheduled to hit Hyderabad on June 15 at Odeum by Prism in Financial District.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 12 June 2024, 05:55 PM

Hyderabad: Bangalore’s folk-rock band Swarathma is making waves with their live concert scene in a whole new way. As they prepare to hit Hyderabad on their India tour, promoting the release of their fourth studio album titled Raushan, the indie band is set to pioneer India’s first multi-city concert tour powered entirely by solar and clean energy.

Known for their soul-stirring hits like ‘Pyaasi,’ ‘Kaash,’ and ‘Naane Daari,’ Swarathma has teamed up with Sustain Plus Energy Foundation, SELCO Foundation, and AmpereHour Energy, to design a revolutionary portable clean energy system, replacing the conventional diesel generators and proving that sustainability can rock just as hard.

The tour aims to shift perceptions about renewable energy from small-scale applications to larger industrial uses. “As a band, we are excited to bring alive a concert experience that is friendlier to the earth,” shared Jishnu Dasgupta, the bass guitarist of the band. “By proving that an eight-city tour can run on renewable energy, we hope to encourage other applications requiring mobile power to consider using renewable energy,” he explains.

Swarathma now travels with a setup featuring two battery banks, each offering four hours of backup power, and boasting a capacity of 430 kilowatt-hours per system. “A unique feature of their concerts is a display showing the remaining charge. It’s quite exciting for the fans to watch the amount of charge left,” he says.

“Our battery-based energy storage systems have the potential to replace diesel-based power generation, which has been used historically for powering events. This concert will act as a proof of concept that we hope to scale across the entire entertainment and events industry, helping them decarbonize their operations,” says AmpereHour Energy CEO, Ayush Misra.

Speaking about the track ‘Raushan’, Jishnu describes it as a fusion of Indian and Western influences, reflecting the album’s overall theme. With eight songs, the album explores themes of enlightenment, freedom, and emotional growth. Swarathma plans to unveil one song each month, leading up to the full album release by year-end.

In addition to their musical endeavors, the band aims to send a strong message about sustainability, hoping to inspire fellow musicians to embrace eco-friendly practices. Following Hyderabad, Swarathma will take the stage in Indore, Gurgaon, and Jaipur. Interested individuals can register for tickets at Book My Show.