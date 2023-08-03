Techie from AP kills wife & two toddlers, commits suicide

According to police, the incident came to light when neighbours complained to the police that a foul smell was emanating from the techie's apartment in Sai Garden apartments in Seegehalli.

By IANS Updated On - 06:50 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Representational Image

Bengaluru: A shocking incident of a 31-year-old software professional killing his wife and two daughters before ending his own life came to light in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The deceased techie is identified as Veerarjuna Vijay from Andhra Pradesh. He had killed wife Hemavathi, 29, and their two daughters – one aged one and half years and the other 8-months-old – in Kadugodi police station limits.

According to police, the incident came to light when neighbours complained to the police that a foul smell was emanating from the techie’s apartment in Sai Garden apartments in Seegehalli.

Police had broken open the door and found dead bodies of the family members.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident had taken place on July 31.

As per police, the couple had married six years ago and police are yet to ascertain the exact reason for the crime.

A team of FSL experts have arrived and taken up the investigation. More details are yet to emerge.