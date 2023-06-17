Kapu Yuva Sena leader joins BRS in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:07 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: Dr. Thota Chandrasekhar, BRS AP unit president said that the poor and the under privileged are assured of due importance and recognition in the party.

Leaders from different districts including Kapu Welfare Yuva Sena State President and Radha Ranga Mitra Mandali, Tirupati district president DR. Arcot Krishna Prasad joined the BRS in the presence of Thota at the BRSP camp office in Hyderabad on Saturday.