Bengaluru’s Rs 42 cr seizure sparks accusations of Congress funding Telangana elections

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:19 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Medak: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the huge amount of cash to the tune of Rs 42 crore seized by Income Tax officials at Congress leader Ambikapathi’s house in Bengaluru, was meant to be spent in Telangana elections. The BRS has also charged that the Congress was planning to send over Rs 1500 crore to Telangana to fund Congress party candidates in electioneering.

“A portion of Rs 1,500 crore reached Chennai and Hyderabad already” Finance Minsiter T Harish Rao alleged arguing that the Congress Party was called as “Scamgress” by the Opposition Parties because it was involving in such activities.

Rao maintained that Ambikapathi, who is also contractor, had earlier accused the erstwhile Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of charging 40 per cent tax from contractors when Congress was in Opposition in Karnataka.

The Minister said the Congress Party government was now collecting 50 per cent tax from contractors. He further said that the Party was collecting Rs 75 per every square feet in Bangalore as what he billed as “Telangana Tax” from builders.

Accusing the Congress of giving seats to wealthy candidates only, the Minister said Telangana people would not believe in such parties and activities. Accusing the Party of looking at BRS leaders to field them in elections, the Minister has said that the Congress could not even declare candidates until now.

Earlier, former Medak Congress MLA Patlolla Sashidhar Reddy joined in Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Harish Rao at Yousufpet village in Papannapet Mandal. Later, the Minister addressed the press conference at Medak MLA’s camp office. MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy, Kantareddy Tirupathi Reddy, Barri Jagapathi and others were present (EOM)