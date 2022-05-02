Best window ACs: High on cooling, low on energy bills

New Delhi: The unbearable heat during summers is beyond our control. But the thing under our control is the room temperature if we have a good air conditioner. Now if you are planning to buy an AC but are worried about the high electricity bills, then relax and take a deep breath.

The following list includes some of the best window ACs that not just offer great cooling but also deliver energy-efficient performance. All these air conditioners are rated with 5-star BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) ratings. It means these ACs will not dig a big hole in your pocket. Feel the thunder…!



Voltas Fixed Speed 5 Star Window AC

The voltas AC offers instant and uniform cooling with its turbo function. The eco mode optimizes the power consumption saving on electricity bills. It is laced with a two-stage filtration advantage offering fresh air indoors. The other features include active dehumidifier and sleep mode. The 1.5 ton AC is available at Rs 44,990.



Carrier Estrella NEO Inverter 5 Star AC

The air conditioner is powered by Carrier’s Flexicool Technology which provides great cooling even at high ambient temperatures (52 degrees Celsius). With voice control features (Alexa, Google Home), the WiFi-enabled AC offers a smart operation. The 1.5 ton AC is available at Rs 46,990.



Blue Star 5 STAR AC

The air conditioner is equipped with an energy-efficient rotary compressor to deliver maximum cooling while using low power. For quick cooling, it carries features turbo cool features. The Eco mode helps save on electricity bills while keeping the indoors cool.

For enhanced durability, the condenser coil, evaporator coil and connecting tubes are made up of copper. There are anti-corrosive blue fins for protection from water and dust deposits on fins. The other features include comfort sleep, auto-restart with memory, humidity control.

The Blue Star air conditioner is available in 1 ton and 1.5 ton capacities. The 1.5-ton variant is available at Rs 32,990.



LG DUAL Inverter 5 Star Window AC

It is engineered with dual inverter compressor and varied speed dual rotary motor for fast cooling and for relatively silent operation. The special ocean black protection applied on copper tubes enhances the durability of the air conditioner. The 1.5 ton AC is available at a price of Rs 47,199.



Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC

The air conditioner is designed with an inverter rotary compressor and copper condenser. Inverter AC means there is no requirement for any stabilizer. It works well upto a coverage area of 170 sq feet. The key features include turbo mode, dry mode, auto mode, sleep mode, cool mode and auto restart. The AC carries an anti-mite channel. It is available at a price of Rs 36,290.