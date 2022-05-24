Betting on Women’s T20 matches too, three held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indicating that not just the men’s Indian Premier League, but the women’s IPL matches too were being exploited by cricket betting fraudsters, the police caught three persons who were betting on the ongoing women’s T20 Challenge cricket matches from a flat at Kachiguda on Tuesday. The police seized Rs.25 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Neeraj Jain (45) of Attapur, Amit Sarda (41) of Kachiguda and Narayan Das (37) of Puranapul. Acting on a tip off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (West) along with the Kachiguda police raided a flat and caught them.

“They were betting on the ongoing Women’s IPL matches and collecting money from punters,” DCP (East) C Sathish said, adding that Jain and Sarda were earlier arrested in similar cases.

