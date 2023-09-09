Beware of customercare frauds: SCR officials

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:35 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad: Beware rail passengers! Following incidents of customer care fraud instances reported in recent times, the Indian Railway has warned rail passengers against possible fraud in the name of the ticket refund process.

The passengers have been cautioned to not respond to any suspicious calls or links as it may result in financial fraud. With the increase in the use of online ticketing and payment via UPI handle, there have been cases of fraud in the ticket refund process of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Alerted by this, the railway officials have taken necessary steps and make passengers aware. Recently, a similar incident was reported in which a rail user received a fraud call claiming the person was an employee from the IRCTC customer care service and asked him about his bank details for the refund amount and cheated. However, the IRCTC officials were quick in response and took immediate action.

The South Central Railway (SCR) authorities requested citizens to be more cautious. “Rail users are requested not to respond to any links or suspicious calls as it may result in financial fraud with users involving UPI handles. It is observed that fraudsters were calling people from different numbers and sending phishing links. The refund process is fully automatic and there is no need for human intervention,” said an official.