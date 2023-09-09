DOST 2023 special phase: 15,490 candidates secure seats in Telangana

If a candidate fails to self-report online or report at an allotted college before the deadline, he/she will forgo the self-reported/seat allotted.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad: A total of 15,490 candidates were allotted seats in the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2023 special phase seat allotment released on Saturday.

Of the total, 13,181 candidates got allotment against the first priority and 2,309 against second and other priorities.

Candidates who secured a seat have been instructed to reserve the same through self-reporting online between September 10 and 15, and report at allotted colleges between September 11 and 15 and submit college confirmation OTP.

If a candidate fails to self-report online or report at an allotted college before the deadline, he/she will forgo the self-reported/seat allotted.