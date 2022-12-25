BGSN Public School emerge victorious at National Gymnastics Championship

The BGS National Public School clinched overall team championship in Women's Artistic Gymnastics category

25 December 22

A gymanst in action during the CBSE National Gymnastics Championship

Hyderabad: The BGS National Public School clinched overall team championship in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) category at the CBSE National Gymnastics Championship held at the Gaudium School, Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Bengaluru-based school scored 43.90 points to bag the top honours. Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula emerged runners-up followed by Gayatri Public School, Agra with 37.35 and 23.55 points respectively.

Meanwhile in the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) category, Khel Gaon Public School from Allahabad scored 125.35 points to clinch the title. Shiv Nadar School, Noida and Gayatri Public School, Agra settled for second and third places respectively.

Over 1700 athletes from 700 schools across from the country participated in the event.

Result: WAG: 1 BGS National Public School, Bengaluru (43.90); 2 Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula; 3 Gayatri Public School, Agra; MAG: 1 Khel Gaon Public School, Allahabad (125.35); 2 Shiv Nadar School, Noida; 3 Gayatri Public School, Agra.