Vrindashri takes top honours at inter-school gymnastics championship

Hyderabad: VNC’s Vrindhshri Loya clinched the under-14 girls table vault gold in the inter-school gymnastics championship, organised by Rokerzz Gymnastic Academy at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, on Friday.

Results: Floor U-6 Girls: 1. Shanvi Yadav (Genesis), 2. Tavashi Arya (Kennedy), 3. Arshitha (St Ann’s);

Floor U-8 Boys: 1. Vedansh (Sentia Global), 2. B Rohit Reddy (NASR), 3. Adith Raghuram (DPS);

Floor Exercise U-8 Girls: 1. Jivika Jhawar (NASR), 2. Advika Jha (AVIS)3. Jayani Gangeretti (DPS);

Beam U-8 Girls: 1. S Pragna Reddy (Gowtham School), 2. Jayani Gangeretti (DPS), 3. Saanvi Kankani (Vidya Vinalaya);

Table Vault U-10 Girls: 1. Zara Pereirado (Chaitanya), 2. Samrithi Singh (All Saints School), 3. Advika Jha (AVIS);

Floor Exercise U-10 Boys: 1. CH Daniel (Corner Stone), 2. P Prasham Shah (Sri Arbindo), 3. MJ Muturza Jeelani (Mesco Grades);

Table Vault A Group U-12 Girls: 1. Naga Sai Laxmi Kathyayini (Manthan), 2. Lakshya Sotuku (Manthan), 3. Vidishi Tiwari (Chirec);

Table Vault B Group U-12 Girls: 1. Vaishnavi Vyas (Howord Public School), 2. Shri Kowmuthi Neha (Suijatha School), 3. Akruthi Joshi (Kennedy);

Table Vault U-14 Girls: 1. Vrindashri Loya (VNC), 2. Ruchi Yadav (VNC).