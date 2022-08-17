Bhadrachalam: Godavari continues to flow above danger level

Nagineniprolu village in Burgampad mandal in Kothagudem district inundated with Godavari floodwaters on Wednesday

Kothagudem: Water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam receded slightly and the river was flowing above danger level.

The water level at 5 am on Wednesday was 54.30 feet with a discharge of 14.92 lakh cusecs. At 9 am it reached 54.60 feet and remained at that mark till 3 pm. At 6 pm the water level came down to 54.40 feet with a discharge of 14.97 lakh cusecs.

Because of the floods many villages in Aswapuram, Burgampad, Cherla, Manugur and Pinapaka mandals remained inundated for the past few days. Vehicular traffic on Bhadrachalam-Cherla, Bhadrachalam to Odisha, Chhattisgarh and AP was affected.

District Collector Anudeep D told the villagers living on the banks of the river and the district officials to be alert. He directed officials to block road traffic in water-logged areas by setting up barricades.