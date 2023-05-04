Bhadrachalam Public School student gets scholarship

Bhadrachalam Public School student Paritala Jaivanth has won a HYBIZ TV merit scholarship
Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam Public School student Paritala Jaivanth has won a HYBIZ TV merit scholarship.
HYBIZ TV announces media achievements awards and student merit awards every year. The student, who achieved all round performance in the school for the year got selected as the best student for the year 2022-23.
The third edition of awards presentation ceremony was held on Wednesday at Novotel Hyderabad International Convention Center (HICC). Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Chevella MP Dr Ranjith Reddy presented the award to Jaivanth, said a release here on Thursday.