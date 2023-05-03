Kothagudem: District administration starts updating voters list

Efforts were being made to prepare an error-free voters list, said Kothagudem Collector Anudeep Durishetty

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Kothagudem District Collector Anudeep Durishetty

Kothagudem: In view of the upcoming Assembly elections, the district administration has been engaged in updating voters list and SVEEP activities.

District Electoral Officer and Collector Anudeep Durishetty informed that efforts were being made to prepare an error-free voters list and asked political parties to cooperate with the district administration.

He held a meeting with the representatives of all political parties at the collectorate on change of polling centres, deletions and change of voters address, photo-similar entries, verification of form 6, 7 and 8 submitted by citizens and enrollment of young voters.

Political parties have to appoint booth agents in all the polling centres in the district and submit the list to the collectorate. A meeting with representatives of political parties would be held at IDOC every Tuesday to prepare a voter list without any chance of disenfranchising any eligible voter.

Out of 18,438 photo-similar entries received, 508 were deleted, 38 of them died and 92 migrated to other polling stations. Out of 378 wrong voter registrations, 150 were registered as voters and 228 were entitled to get the right to vote. Form 6 would be issued to register these 228 persons as voters.

During January 5, 2022, to January 5, 2023, as many as 30, 534 persons have been deleted from the voter list, out of which 26, 908 have been verified and in case of 1, 139 persons there were errors and Form 6 would be issued to register all of them as voters, the Collector said.

He said that 6, 346 voters have shifted from one polling centre to another polling centre and after the investigation of the voter list by tahsildar and deputy tahsildar, 52 out of 4273 voters were identified to register them as voters.

Responding to the suggestion of the representatives to change the dilapidated polling centres the Collector asked them to provide their details and proposals would be submitted to the Election Commission.

The Collector on Wednesday inspected the EVM godown in the RDO office premises here. He informed that the first phase inspection of ballot and control units would be done on June 1. He told officials to take steps to build a fence around the warehouse.