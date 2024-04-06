Bhadradri Brahmotsavams to begin on April 9, 250 quintals talambralu readied

From April 13 to 16 rituals related to Sri Rama Navami would be performed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 07:04 PM

Khammam: Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam Brahmotsavams would begin on April 9 coinciding with Telugu New Year, Ugadi, informed the temple sthanacharyulu KE Sthalasai.

The Brahmotsavams ankurarpanam would take place on Ugadi day, on which reading of Krodhi nama Telugu New Year almanac would be read. From April 13 to 16 rituals related to Sri Rama Navami would be performed.

On April 17, the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and his consort goddess Seetha Devi would be performed marking Sri Rama Navami celebration. On April 18 Maha Pattabhishekam of Lord Rama would take place. The Brahmotsavams would conclude on April 23.

The temple executive officer L Rama Devi informed that arrangements were being made to prepare 250 quintals of talambralu. 60 counters would be set up on Sri Rama Navami day to distribute kalyana talambralu to devotees.

For the convenience of devotees visiting the temple in RTC buses, one kilogram talambralu would be made available in each bus. Talambralu would be dispatched to devotees through the postal department and TSRTC cargo services.

Since the election code of conduct was in force, tickets for VVIP and VIP sectors would be sold at Rs 10, 000 and Rs 5000 each. Steps were being taken to make as many as 2.50 lakh laddu prasadam available for the devotees, Rama Devi said.