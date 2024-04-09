Bhadradri Brahmotsavams commence with Ugadi

Brahmotsavams would be celebrated till April 23.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 April 2024, 07:30 PM

Priests bring river Godavari water for performing special abhishekam to the deities at Bhadradri temple.

Kothagudem: Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam Vasantapaksha Thiru Kalyana Navahnika Brahmotsavams have begun at Bhadrachalam in the district on Tuesday coinciding with Telugu New Year, Ugadi.

Brahmotsavams would be celebrated till April 23. Priests performed special abhishekam with water from river Godavari and pujas to the presiding deities besides distributing Ugadi prasadam to the devotees in the morning. In the evening Panchanga Shravanam and Thiruveedhi Seva were conducted.

From April 13 to 16 rituals related to Sri Rama Navami would take place. On April 17, the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and his consort goddess Seetha Devi would be performed marking Sri Rama Navami. On April 18 Maha Pattabhishekam of Lord Rama would take place. The Brahmotsavams would conclude on April 23.

Arrangements were being made to prepare 250 quintals of talambralu. 60 counters would be set up on Sri Rama Navami day to distribute kalyana talambralu to devotees. Steps were being taken to make as many as 2.50 lakh laddu prasadam available for the devotees, the temple EO L Rama Devi informed