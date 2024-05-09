KTR urges youth to vote to prevent ‘crooked leaders’ ruling country

"In the last five months, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy fulfilled six guarantees. He brought back, inverters, generators, candles, torchlights, power banks, and charging bulbs," he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 05:05 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao urged the youth not to skip voting on May 13 in Lok Sabha elections, citing a long weekend as an excuse.

Emphasising the importance of participating in the democratic process, he cautioned that avoiding it might help “crooked and thieving leaders” claim power unchecked. interacting with BRS youth leaders in Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency on Thursday, Rama Rao asked the youth to give their verdict on the five months of Congress rule through their votes.

Also Read Congress cheated Muslims every time they voted it to power: KTR

“In the last five months, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy fulfilled six guarantees. He brought back, inverters, generators, candles, torchlights, power banks, and charging bulbs,” he said.

He lashed out at the Congress government for its failure to address crucial issues like water and power crisis. He also questioned the Congress’ failure to deliver its poll promises and initiate measures to prevent shifting of companies to other States, which could dent job opportunities.

On what the BRS, which is not in power in the State or the Centre, could do for the people, Rama Rao reminded that with just five MPs, the BRS (then TRS) had convinced 272 MPs from 32 parties to vote in favour of Telangana State formation.

“Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi will dictate terms and their MPs listen to them. But BRS MPs will fight for Telangana’s rights in the Parliament,” he added.

Rama Rao slammed the BJP for its divisive politics fueled by hatred and fearmongering, Hinduism or Pakistan. He challenged the BJP’s track record and questioned the accomplishments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 10-year tenure, especially in regard to Hyderabad. He stated that Modi worshipped Lord Rama who emphasises on following “Rajadharma” on treating everyone and everything equally.

But Modi, who released Rs 1,000 crore to Gujarat during floods, did not extend any funds during Hyderabad floods. “Give 12-14 Lok Sabha seats to BRS, within six months K Chandrashekhar Rao would play a crucial role in the State as well as national politics,” he said, asserting that neither the Congress could stop the BJP nor did Rahul Gandhi have the courage to fight Modi.

Only regional forces like K Chandrashekhar Rao, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemanth Soren and MK Stalin could tackle the BJP, he said, reminding that while the BJP succeeded in toppling the Congress-led State governments, its plans had failed in States ruled by regional parties.